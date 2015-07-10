Samsung moves Galaxy Note launch forward to avoid iPhone 6S clash

Samsung is expected to move the release of its flagship Galaxy Note smartphone to avoid clashing with Apple’s iPhone 6S.

The phablet was predicted to launch in September, but the Wall Street Journal is reporting that a mid-August release is now more likely, citing concerns of being overshadowed by the new iPhone.

Previous iterations of the Galaxy Note have been unveiled at the IFA Tradeshow but Apple has increasingly been using a similar launch window for its own handsets. Last year, the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus were released just six days after the Galaxy Note 4.

What’s more, the phablet design of the Galaxy Note series has also been encroached by Apple, which has begun making larger phones, after initially claiming that it would stay out of the market. The increased phablet competition, combined with poorer than expected sales of its other smartphones, has made led to disappointing sales figures for Samsung.

The South Korean firm deliberately positioned both the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge as more premium devices, but although reviews have been positive, supply issues have led to underwhelming sales. A recent Q2 earnings guidance report revealed that the company’s profits were lower than expected.

Samsung needs the Galaxy Note 5 to be a success, and that could mean avoiding the iPhone 6S launch. The specs for the Galaxy Note 5 have not been revealed thus far, but rumours indicate that it will sport a 5.67-inch screen and be powered by a 64-bit octa-core Samsung Exnos 7422 processor. Colour options are expected to be black, silver, gold and white.

Although some may accuse Samsung of running from the competition, in reality it makes sense for both companies to avoid a launch window clash. Samsung has previously shifted its release schedule to avoid Apple products – moving the launch of its smartwatch to avoid the Apple Watch hype.