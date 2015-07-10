Sky offers 12 months free fibre optic broadband

Broadband might not be getting any faster for the vast majority of UK homeowners, but we are starting to see some major deals to draw customers into cheaper contracts.

Sky has went over-the-top with its recent deal, offering free broadband for 12 months on its basic fibre package. Usually costing £10 per month, this is a great deal made even better by the fact customers can close the contract 12 months later, meaning free broadband for a full year without massive costs after the deal.

The broadband is the lowest tier, meaning 38Mbps at peak levels with a 25GB cap per month. Caps are not present on most broadband contracts in the UK, but 25GB should be enough for someone that uses as low amount of Internet per month.

There are a few catches, the customer has to add Sky Line Rental (£16.40 per month) to the package and Sky Talk (£4 per month) for evening and weekend calls. That means £20 per month to two services that might go completely unused.

Sky doesn’t say anything about a cost for installation, meaning this may come free. Customers will receive the Sky Hub router, a dedicated online help team for 12 months, Sky Broadband Shield (porn and torrent blocker) and Sky WiFi, with 20,000 locations in the UK.

This deal is worthwhile for anyone that uses a lot of mobile data or uses a low amount of Internet in general. Not a good deal for people that watch video on Netflix, Twitch.TV or YouTube, due to the 25GB data cap.