The iOS 9 public beta is here

Just as Apple promised earlier, it has now released the iOS 9 beta into the wild.

The iOS 9 is the upcoming version of the operating system for iPads and iPhones. It was released a day after Apple seeded iOS 9 beta 3 to developers.

All those who are adventurous in spirit and would love to try the public beta themselves can do so by applying with their Apple ID over at beta.apple.com.

Don’t forget – this is after all just a public beta version. That means it will be full of bugs and things not working properly. That’s why Apple recommends it to be installed on a secondary device. It’s also recommended for all those willing to give iOS 9 beta a try, to back up their devices first to either iCloud or iTunes, just in case something goes awry.

The iOS 9 brings a new News app on iPad, advanced battery savings feature for power management, a new multi-tasking design and enhanced Siri features.

It also includes features like Proactive search, Transit in Apple Maps, and a new Notes application, 9To5Mac writes in a report.

The update also includes new features for the iPad that further hint at the launch of a larger-screened iPad Pro. There are also, of course, a plethora of under-the-hood fixes.

The company will be updating the operating system over the next couple of months, and those who sign up for the consumer beta will be able to upgrade to the final version of iOS 9 when it ships later this fall.