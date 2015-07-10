The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt expansions match size of The Witcher 2

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is already a major contender on the “game of the year” for 2015, but CD Projekt Red wants to make it even better with 30 hours of additional expansions—all for free.

The two expansions, one coming later this year and the other early next year, will bring “whole new storylines with all the elements you've got in the main story, like cutscenes, new characters, new items, new Gwent cards,” according to game director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz.

Speaking to Game Reactor, Tomaszkiewicz said:

“The first expansion will be around 10 hours and the second expansion will be around 20 hours... and I think it's possible that they will be bigger, because it's always like this (that when we plan some time or hours, it's twice or something like this), but I'm not promising anything right now.

And even now, if you sum up this 10 to 20 hours and you compare it to The Witcher 2, it's almost the size of The Witcher 2. And it will be cool, it will be new stories, it will be very emotional stories and I think that people will be happy.”

This is on top of even more DLC, which CD Projekt Red are launching on a bi-weekly basis. The free DLC includes new Gwent cards, new Witcher contracts and items for main characters in the game.

Unlike a lot of other triple-A titles, CD Projekt Red isn’t trying to milk its audience for extra cash through DLC and expansions. All of the free content is made possible by the huge amount of sales The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has managed within the first few months.

CD Projekt Red is hoping to win over customers to other games it may sell in the future, off the back of the good will on expansions. Whether that works is still up for assessment, although with the popularity of Gwent it wouldn’t be that surprising to see a Hearthstone-style Gwent card game in the near future.