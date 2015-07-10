TickerTags launches tools to connect investable companies and social content

TickerTags, the first crowd-sourced investment tool designed to monitor the social web has launched its platform in beta for institutional and retail investors.

TickerTags maintains an open taxonomy of over 350,000 tags, each associated to one or more publicly investable companies. Crowdsourced Tag Curators with company-specific expertise review every machine-sourced and community-recommended tag to ensure its context and associations.

The tool monitors news flow and the social web in real time, allowing investors to chart tag mentions and tag sentiment changes over time across Twitter, online news sites, blogs and forums. Customizable sorting, filters and alerts help investors identify relevant tags, illuminate change and discover news before the market moves.

The TickerTags open taxonomy of tags is accessible to investors at no cost. For a limited time while in beta, interested investors who register on TickerTags.com may add and monitor up to 40 Private Tags of their own making that are not publicly viewable. Private Tags allow investors to extract proprietary insight from TickerTags. TickerTags is also offering a customized API for institutional users and traders. All users have the ability to add, remove, and suggest tag edits under the platform’s crowdsourced approach.

TickerTags recently closed a seed round of funding led by the Dallas-based firm 2M. 2M is the family office for Morton Meyerson, a longtime investor in early-stage technology and biotechnology companies. The funds will be used to fund further product development and expand TickerTags’ staff.

It was developed in Dallas by pioneering social arbitrage investor Chris Camillo and co-founder Jordan McLain, who previously launched eCarList in 2006.