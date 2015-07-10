Uber totally ignores Sao Paulo government ban

Despite being officially banned in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Uber has decided to continue its operation in the city.

The government voted to ban the use of private cars registered with the mobile phone app, after local taxi services protested against Uber, and after the government siezed 23 vehicles since August 2014.

Despite primary rounds of voting in Brazil's largest city and in the capital Brasilia, which favoured the ban, the bills still require executive approval and official sanctioning from Sao Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad, IBTimes reported.

Uber said the citizens have the right to choose how they move around town, and that innovation should not be constrained:

"We are currently waiting to see what happens. We are in constant contact with representatives of the legislature to further explain Uber's business model, how it works, because what we want is a form of regulation that allows innovation. We can't restrain innovation, we have to encourage it," Uber spokesperson, Fabio Sabba, said on 8 July.

Almost wherever it goes, the company is faced with protests from local taxi services, which often argue Uber has an unfair advantage in the market competition.

In Johannesburg, South Africa, Uber drivers were intimidated during the taxi protests, the company said, and in France it had to susped its UberPOP service after a series of protests turned violent.

In London, during the Tube strike which saw basically all trains come to a halt, Uber has been accused of exploiting customers by tripling fares.

Uber users were confronted on Thursday morning with warnings that the company was tripling fares because “demand is off the charts“, The Guardian reported yesterday.