World map resized to show Internet adoption by country

The Internet is essential part of daily life for hundreds of millions of people, but a new cartogram developed by Oxford Internet Institute (OII) shows the massive distortion between some of the small rich countries and large developing countries when it comes to Internet users.

The major distortions come from Asia, where even with only 40-60 per cent of the population online China takes three quarters of the entire Asian continent. Russia sheds two-thirds of its size, making it smaller than the United Kingdom. With only 0-20 per cent of the population online, India manages to keep its size.

Other Internet giants include Japan, The Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates and Puerto Rico. Most of the European countries show 80-100 per cent Internet adoption, with Italy, Spain, Portugal, Ireland and some Southern European countries hitting 60-80 per cent.

Some African countries are also showing their colours, with Nigeria reaching 20-40 per cent Internet adoption, along with Sudan, Kenya, Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso. Egypt, Zimbabwe, Morocco and Tunisia all hit 40-60 per cent Internet adoption.

This data was taken two years ago by the OII from the World Bank, who have been tracking Internet adoption rates since the 1990s. Two years on, we would suspect India has reached 20-40 per cent Internet adoption off the back of huge mobile growth in the country.

Brazil and Mexico are two other countries bound to surge in the next few years, with decreased costs in mobile and broadband. Programs like Internet.org and Google's satellite data might influence several African and South-East Asian countries in the next few years as well, pushing them higher.