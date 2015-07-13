Apple planning to launch new iPod range tomorrow

Apple might be planning a summer revamp of the iPod range to fit with the launch of Apple Music, the new music streaming service available on iOS 8.1.4.

The iPod has not been seen since 2012, with the Nano and Touch the last models to be revamped. Since the 2012 releases, Apple has not mentioned iPod at events, leading people to believe the company has dropped the device for increased iPhone sales.

It looks like that is not the case however, with rumours of the iPod Touch, Nano and Classic coming tomorrow. The devices will not be hugely different from the predecessors, with the same design and similar internals, although we may see connector refreshes.

On the iPod Touch, Apple will update the processor to the 64-bit A8 CPU, from the 32-bit A5 CPU is currently has inside the device. It seems evident Apple still wants to sell the iPod Touch as more than a music player.

Apple also plans to add Gold, Electric Blue, Fuchsia, Classic Black, Pink and Gray Sidereal as colours for the three iPod models, to spruce up the range.

The iPod has always been a brand focused on music, but as the Nano and Touch grew larger it was clear Apple wanted more from the iPod. The problem was cannibalisation of its major market, the iPhone, lead Apple to take cautious moves with the iPod Touch.

These new updates sound more like a basic refresh to the iPod's than anything major, but it may be enough to sway new customers unlikely to pick up the iPhone or iPad. It will also promote Apple Music, the new streaming service, which can save music for offline listening amongst other iPod-friendly features.

Apple has not commented on the rumour. We’ll have to wait until Tuesday to find out if it is real. The iPod line was normally refreshed in September like the iPhone, so it would be odd to see a change in July—the same date Apple Pay launches in the UK.

