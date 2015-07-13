Apple, Samsung or LG: Which smartphone should I choose?

Guys, I've got a bit of a dilemma and I need your help.

I found out over the weekend that my trusty iPhone 5 is due an upgrade, which is of course very exciting, but I'm finding it a bit difficult to decide which smartphone to go for.

My first instinct was to keep things simple and pick the iPhone 6. I've been with Apple for a while now, so the easiest option would be to upgrade to its latest flagship and not have to worry about the hassle of changing everything over to Android - or Windows, of course.

As with all Apple products it looks great, iOS is familiar and easy to use and it is just the right size for me (the iPhone 6+ isn't an option, my stubby hands simply wouldn't be able to handle it).

But then I started thinking that maybe this is a good opportunity to try something different and spread my smartphone wings. There are a host of impressive phones on the market at the moment - such as Samsung's Galaxy S6, LG's G4 and HTC's One M9 - but are they good enough to tempt me to change?

Samsung Galaxy S6

The Galaxy S6 would be the obvious choice, being Apple's main competition and generally receiving very positive reviews for its processing power, excellent screen and quality camera. However, the slimmer design means Samsung has compensated by getting rid of the removable battery and microSD slot which, although not major issues, is something to take into consideration.

LG G4

I must admit that I am being drawn to the LG G4, which is widely considered to be one of the best Android phones of 2015. I really like the leather back (although some of the colours on offer are a bit suspect), it features one of the best cameras on the market and boasts a top-of-the-range display for gaming, videos and pictures.

HTC One M9

The HTC One M9 would be a bit of a left-field option, coming under scrutiny when it was first released due to having an almost identical design to its predecessor, the One M8. But you know what, I really like the design so that's not an issue.

The main concerns come in the form of the relatively poor battery life and an average camera but HTC has attempted to make up for these deficiencies by including improved audio, lightening fast speeds and plenty of memory.

Other potential options would also be the Sony Xperia Z3 and the Huawei P8 so, as you can see, my dilemma is a tricky one.

I'd love to know what out knowledgeable ITProPortal readers think, so answer the poll below or write in the comments section to help me make up my mind.

