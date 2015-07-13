Birmingham University launches new STEM skills centre

Birmingham City University (BCU) has launched an online e-skills learning centre and UK National Office which aims to tackle Europe’s shortage of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) skills.

Academy Cube is a career and learning platform which offers an intelligent matching system designed to help STEM talent identify and develop the skills and qualifications required for specific roles in the workplace.

The Academy Cube’s UK National Office is located at BCU’s Centre for Enterprise Systems to develop the strategic alignment with the STEM agenda in the UK and Ireland to build the next generation of talent for industry.

It also seeks to address the challenges of employability, skilling and apprenticeship opportunities.

“This is a great opportunity for BCU to play a key role in addressing STEM skills shortages,” claimed director of the Centre for Enterprise Systems at BCU Ardavan Amini.

“As well as developing the skills of our own students, through the running of Academy Cube’s UK headquarters here in Birmingham, we’ll also be helping to equip future technologists and engineers from across the country with the appropriate skills they need for a long and successful career,” Amini added.

“With BCU, Academy Cube found the perfect partner to get talents into STEM jobs and address the lack of skilled labour in the UK and Ireland,” claimed the organisation’s CEO Bernd Bockenhoff.

“Without cooperation like this, Europe will lac the experts it needs in the long-term to drive innovation,” Bockenhoff added.

The UK National Office was officially launched at a special event in Birmingham yesterday.

