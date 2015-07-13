Daily deal: Save £30 on a limited edition Sony Smartwatch 2

Good morning everyone and welcome to a miserable start to another working week, with the recent warmth and sunshine being replaced by a gentle drizzle of rain.

To cheer you up a bit this Monday morning, today's daily deal features a FIFA limited edition Sony Smartwatch 2, which can be yours for just £59.99, a handy saving of £30.

I'm sure by now you've all read about smartwatches and the recent growth of wearable technology, but might still be a bit uncertain about whether or not you actually want to buy one.

Well, if you're tempted, the Sony Smartwatch 2 is a great place to start, being the world's first water-resistant smartwatch with NFC connectivity.

It combines a slim minimalistic appearance and premium build quality with dust-proofing and a scratch-resistant, sunlight readable display which can work either as a standalone advanced digital watch or connect to your smartphone for call-handling and messaging notification functionality.

All of your social media channels can be checked on the go, Bluetooth connectivity enables use as a remote for your Walkman or other digital media player and, being a wireless accessory, it is ideal for pairing with large-screen devices.

To get this Sony Smartwatch 2 deal for yourself, simply click the 'Buy Now' button above or below.