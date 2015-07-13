Instagram reaches 14 million users in the UK

Instagram has revealed it has 14 million active monthly users in the United Kingdom. It is the first time the Facebook-owned photo service has divulged individual numbers from a country.

Speaking at a press event on Monday at Facebook HQ in London, an Instagram spokesperson said the UK is an important market for the company. In contrast, Facebook has 35 million users in the UK.

Worldwide, Instagram has over 300 million monthly active accounts, with 90 million in the United States. It has not disclosed information on other individual countries, although we expect the UK is the largest country in Europe for users.

The Instagram spokesperson also didn’t reveal the split between brands and people, or businesses and people. It is more than likely that one in every 10 users is a brand/business.

Instagram is continuing its push into other countries, while trying to invest in new advertising opportunities. The company recently started working with brands on photo and video ads, but revenue has not been released by Facebook.

Facebook is interested in building a photo and video profile for advertising on Instagram, but the company had to make a u-turn after changes in the terms of use last year.

There is also WhatsApp, which Facebook has yet to start working on. The messaging service seems to be in competition with Facebook’s own Messenger Platform, although it continues to surpass Messenger in overall users, with around 200 million more.