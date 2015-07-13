12.9-inch iPad Pro to launch mid-November, following delays

Apple might be planning to launch the 12.9-inch iPad Pro much later than usual, with reports claiming the larger tablet will be coming in mid-November.

It follows several delays in the supply line. Apple originally intended to launch the iPad Pro at its ‘Spring Forward’ event in March, where it revealed some new features for the Apple Watch and the 12-inch MacBook.

Foxconn will be manufacturing the iPad Pro, with plans to start shipping in late-September. Apple will launch the iPad Pro two months later, and should have enough supply to waiver any delays.

The iPad Pro will feature a 2732 x 2048 resolution display, spotted in the iOS 9 code, and a larger on-screen keyboard with a number row. Apple might make the iPad Pro the first to feature USB Type-C support, although by that time we should have the iPhone 6S, 6S Plus and iPad Mini—all should feature the new adapter.

Apple’s iPad business has been in decline for eight straight quarters, but the iPad Pro could change that with a new size and some hefty features to boot. The company will market it towards businesses, some are already using Apple-IBM’s software applications.

No word on the price of the iPad Pro, but we can expect it to be a bit more expensive than the current generation iPad Air 2.