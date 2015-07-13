Oculus Rift 2 is already in development

Just because the virtual reality headset Oculus Rift wasn't even released yet, it doesn't mean the developers should not start working on the product's successor, right?

Right.

Apparently, Oculus VR is doing just that, working on Oculus Rift CV2, despite the fact that the CV1 won't be released for the public before Q1 2016.

The news was confirmed to UploadVR by Palmer Luckey, the original founder of Oculus VR and inventor of the Oculus Rift, when asked if the company is already building the second version.

“Of course,” UploadVR quotes Luckey saying.

“There are certain things you have to... there are components with long lead times, years even, or custom optimizations that aren’t going to fit into their roadmap for a few years. Those are the kind of things you have to start doing some work on if you want to ship a product on time.” What those things are specifically, Palmer wouldn’t elaborate, but there is plenty of room for speculation.

One of the things the media speculate about is the combination of virtual reality and augmented reality.

“The idea of AR in a VR headset is far from new, but has never been truly perfected. Early concepts of the Rift showed a forward facing camera at the front of the face – a feature which seems to have been removed for the first consumer edition. But with Oculus obviously committing to computer vision as the solution, it would make sense if the second iteration of the consumer version would have a camera of some sort to solve a number of the things that Oculus is seemingly looking to achieve. Especially in conjunction with their advanced vision research.”

The team is, however, still focused mostly on the first device, coming out sometime next year.