President of Nintendo Satoru Iwata has died

Satoru Iwata, the president of Nintendo, has sadly passed away aged 55.

He died at the weekend, on Saturday, and ITV News spotted a statement that Nintendo released as a notification of his passing.

Iwata had been known to be suffering health issues in recent times, and he missed public events where he'd normally be a big profile presence such as the last E3.

The statement simply read: "Nintendo Co., Ltd. deeply regrets to announce that President Satoru Iwata passed away on July 11, 2015 due to a bile duct growth."

Iwata was appointed president and representative director in May 2002 (and later in 2013, he was made chief executive of Nintendo America). The company noted that two representative directors remain: Shigeru Miyamaoto and Genyo Takeda.

As to who will replace Iwata – unsurprisingly that isn't clear yet, but obviously we'll bring you more news when we hear it.

Nintendo has been navigating rocky waters of late, after its Wii U sequel failed to live up to the sales record of its predecessor, despite trying some equally innovative tricks. The company has finally relented in recent times, and will now be pushing forward with mobile games, which are growing ever more popular as smartphones sell more, and become more powerful.

