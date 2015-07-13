Samsung Galaxy Note 5 to feature 4GB of RAM

Samsung is planning some meaty specs to accompany the Galaxy Note 5, including the new octa-core Exynos 7422 processor and 4GB of RAM. It follows reports of a 5.6-inch 2K display, wireless charging and a fingerprint sensor.

With all of this horsepower, the Galaxy Note 5 should be able to outmatch all of the competition currently available. The OnePlus 2, iPhone 6S and Sony Xperia Z5, all come later this year, might be able to fight back against Samsung.

In terms of software, the Galaxy Note 5 should come pre-loaded with Android Lollipop with Samsung’s revamped TouchWiz skin. Knowing Samsung, we are bound to see quite a lot of apps from Microsoft and Dropbox.

The Galaxy Note 5 will undoubtedly be announced at IFA 2015, the event that has held all of Samsung’s past Galaxy Note announcements. That means we still have two months until the launch of the device.

Samsung recently reported lower sales than expected for the Galaxy S6 earlier this week, dropping its stock down. Investors are still worried the dominance of Apple in the first quarter could do serious damage to Samsung’s future growth in the mobile industry.

The Galaxy Note 5 might be the saving grace this year, but Apple has counteracted that with the iPhone 6 Plus—and the expected iPhone 6S Plus coming later this year.