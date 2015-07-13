These might be Windows 10 box renders

Pictures of what is supposed to be the DVD box for the upcoming Microsoft Windows 10 operating system leaked online, and from what we can see on those pictures, the Start Menu is in focus here.

Microsoft's “last” version of Windows, and the first one to be more of a service, and less of a product is just around the corner, and we can expect more and more leaks as the official release date draws closer.

Windows 10 is scheduled for release on July 29 2015.

The images of the boxes were first leaked by the German site WinFuture.de, saying they were official Windows 10 box renders.

While these images are said to be from an “official source,” it isn’t clear if these designs are final. The site does state, however, that the OS reached distributors on July 1 so that they can bring them to customers on time.

If these images turn out to be authentic, it’s clear which message Microsoft is trying to communicate with the public through the packaging – the Start Menu is back.

However, none of this will interest those who are eligible for the free upgrade to Windows 10.

Microsoft will bring many new and useful features to its next OS, including the new internet browser called Edge, as well as the digital assistant, Cortana.

Most consumers will be able to snag Windows 10 for free through the promotion on Windows 7, 8 and 8.1. Microsoft claims this is the best way to acquire Windows 10, although for build-your-own PC projects Home will cost $119 and Pro will cost $199.