UK government gives £10m for the best IoT project

The UK government has announced a competition today, which will reward someone with up to £10 million for an IoT project which will benefit the urban environment, its denizens, as well as the government.

This way, the government wants to encourage local authorities to partner up with start-ups and similar tech businesses to bring innovative solutions to some of the main problems currently plaguing cities, including air quality, noise pollution, transport, etc.

The “success of cities will depend on them working in new ways with new partners”, Tech Crunch quotes the UK government.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport, along with its executive body, Innovate UK says the competition is seeking “a single collaborative research and development project to demonstrate the capability of IoT in a city region”.

The competition funding pot will be distributed to winning consortium partners in the following proportions:

“Local authorities, public bodies, third sector organisations and academic institutions could receive up to 100 per cent of their eligible project costs (up to a maximum of 30 per cent of total project costs), small businesses 70 per cent, medium-sized businesses 60 per cent and large businesses 50 per cent.” The competition is funded by taxpayers.

The projects must involve multiple partners, including least one local authority, one local enterprise partnership and several businesses.

Commenting in a statement, digital economy Minister Ed Vaizey said: “This competition will be instrumental in discovering new connections between city services and their users, and identifying many more advantages that the Internet of Things could offer.”

The deadline for applications is noon on September 30, 2015, and the participants must have registered through the competition page on Innovate’s website by noon the week before.