What to expect at the Gartner Summit

After the Gartner Security Summit in Washington last month, where big data discovery and big data analytics in enterprise security were hot topics, this time around the Summit will once again put cyber security in the centre of its focus.

According to the agenda of the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit, taking place from today to Wednesday in Tokyo, Japan, cyber security, identity/access management, BCP/DR, Application Data/Cloud Security and Network & Infrastructure protection will be those “hot topics” to be covered this time around.

“In addition to business threads such as cyberattacks including more sophisticated targeted enterprise attacks as well as natural and man-made disasters, the enterprise must manage various business risks derived from global IT infrastructure expansion, emerging technology efforts to mobile, cloud, social and big data and Windows XP lifecycle extension,” Gartner says.

“In this summit, we explore and propose what types of talents, technologies and foundations are needed in the enterprise security environment which becomes more complex by focusing global business extension, people investment and system lifecycles with 3-step ahead perspectives on risk management and people investment.”

It invites CIOs, CSOs, CISOs, CTOs, CROs, CPOs and their teams, as well as IT directors and Managers.