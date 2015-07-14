Amazon Prime Day will feature big Kindle deals

Amazon is still not disclosing all of the deals coming tomorrow on “Prime Day”, but the first-party lineup will receive a few price slashes to push customers towards a new Kindle product.

The Fire TV Stick will receive a 30 per cent reduction in price; the Fire HD 7 and HD 7 Kids Edition will see £40 knocked off and Amazon is preparing to drop prices on the Kindle and Fire TV.

Amazon is planning to drop prices on thousands of electronics throughout the 24 hour sale. It gave vague hints towards an extremely cheap 50-inch 4K TV and Bose headphones, although no price or exact time.

Prime Day is a 24 hour sale Amazon is planning on July 15th, for Prime members only. It is a celebration for Amazon's 20th birthday. Amazon started hyping the event up last week, claiming it would have more deals than Black Friday, the annual event in November where shops discount a lot of items.

It is not known if Amazon is forking out for the price drops or if it contacted suppliers earlier in the year to make sure all is above board. Amazon has been quite secretive on the whole event, instead of promoting it early to get more Prime customers.

Amazon Prime is available for £79 per year in the United Kingdom. On top of free delivery, Prime customers receive free music streaming, movie/TV streaming, Kindle Lending Library and Amazon Now—a new one-hour delivery service available in London.