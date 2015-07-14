Apple Pay launches in the UK, but without support from most major banks

Today might not be pay day (or maybe it is in your case, and your lucky bank account), but one thing's for sure – it's Apple Pay day for everybody in the UK, as the long-awaited payment system has gone live.

We've waited a fair old time for the launch in this country, given that the US had the system last autumn, but even now the service is available, most of the major banks don't have support in place yet.

As Expert Reviews reports, only the Royal Bank of Scotland group has Apple Pay support in place today, with Lloyds and HSBC still labelled as "coming soon" on Apple's website.

There is worse news for Barclays customers, as the bank isn't even on Apple's imminent support list. According to a Twitter post, however, Barclays will be supporting Apple's payment service eventually, "in the future", although how far off that move could be isn't currently clear.

Currently, the full list of supporting financial institutions includes the Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander, NatWest, Nationwide, Ulster Bank, American Express and MBNA.

Apple Pay is supported in several hundred thousand retail locations across the UK, as Apple notes: “Apple Pay is accepted in supermarkets, boutiques, restaurants, hotels and so many places you already enjoy. And you can use Apple Pay to pay in some of the most popular apps in the App Store.”

Those who can use the system will be limited to £20 purchases at the maximum, although that limit will be increased to £30 in September.

