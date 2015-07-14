Apple close to sealing the deal with major networks for Internet TV service

Apple’s Internet TV service is coming along, thanks in part to enthusiasm from the four major TV networks, ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox, deciding to work with Cupertino on the streaming platform.

Instead of going to every broadcaster to obtain rights for streaming, Apple is using the four major networks to make sure affiliates are fine with having the Internet TV service broadcast their content.

Once those deals are solid, Apple will be able to push its Internet TV service to the world.

It plans to launch a skinny package for $10 to $40 per month in the United States, which will feature Disney and CBS content. Specific channels have not been mentioned, but considering HBO is available on Comcast’s Stream service for only $15 per month, we hope Apple brings a lot of content onto its cheapest package.

The new report claims NBC is in talks with Apple, which is surprising considering Comcast just announced Stream and previous reports claimed NBC dropped discussions with Apple.

One of the biggest issues currently troubling the networks is Apple’s 30 per cent deal if someone subscribes through the App Store. It is the same deal it offers to all subscription services on iOS, but networks may receive more of the pie.

Apple has not commented on the Internet TV service report. Apple CEO Tim Cook has in the past commented on how something needs to be done in the TV industry, with Steve Jobs previously saying he had cracked the TV dilemma in 2010.

If the deals go through by the end of summer, we expect Apple will announce the Internet TV service at its iPhone event. It may be a few months or years before we see the service come to the United Kingdom though, considering Apple will need to make deals with another bunch of broadcasters.

Source: New York Post