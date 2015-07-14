Bromium and Microsoft work together to create the world’s most secure endpoint

Bromium©, Inc., the pioneer of threat isolation to prevent data breaches, today announced that it is working closely with Microsoft to ensure Bromium micro-virtualisation and Windows 10 work better together to provide the most secure endpoint available on the market. The partnership will bring together the new security capabilities coming with Windows 10 and Bromium’s leading micro-virtualisation technology to secure enterprises against data breaches. Bromium technology complements the security features of Windows by isolating and eliminating cyber attacks, preventing them from compromising the endpoint. Bromium technology also extends and integrates with Microsoft security solutions, including Systems Center Endpoint Protection.

“Customers are telling us that dramatically improved security is a critical requirement and one of the main reasons they will rapidly adopt Windows 10,” said Jim Alkove, Partner Director of Program Management, Enterprise and Security in the Windows and Devices Group at Microsoft. “We’re excited to see our security partner Bromium complementing Windows 10’s in-box security capabilities with micro-virtualisation solutions to help our customers eliminate additional vectors of attack.”

Windows 10 offers a broad range of new security capabilities and for the first time is leveraging CPU virtualisation features to harden the endpoint. Bromium further enhances Windows security through the use of complementary micro-virtualisation technology, which isolates endpoints from all predominant attack vectors, and provides real-time insight into threats to prevent enterprise breaches. Micro-virtualisation hardware-isolates user tasks such as accessing the Internet and opening untrusted attachments, files and removable storage. This prevents malware from compromising the endpoint, stealing valuable data, and penetrating the enterprise network. Bromium-protected endpoints are self-defending and self-remediating.

“Our strategic partnership with Microsoft is centered on a common technology heritage and a shared goal of hardening the endpoint to prevent enterprise breaches,” said Ian Pratt, CEO and co-founder, Bromium. “This partnership validates micro-virtualisation as a foundation for future desktop security and assures Bromium’s security products are compatible and complementary to Microsoft’s efforts to enhance security in Windows. Microsoft and Bromium together make Windows endpoints secure, defeating attacks by design and delivering real-time threat insights. We are proud to be working closely with Microsoft to help end the era of enterprise breaches.”

The post Bromium and Microsoft Collaborate to Deliver the World’s Most Secure Endpoint appeared first on IT SECURITY GURU.