Daily deal: Save £20 on a Gigabyte J1800N Intel Celeron mini-motherboard

It's going to be a busy one today guys, as today marks not only the launch of Apple Pay in the UK, but also the end of support for Windows Server 2003.

To restore some normality, today's daily deal features a Gigabyte GA-J1800N-D2H Intel Celeron J1800 mini-ITX motherboard, which can be yours for just £34.98, a saving of £20.02.

The Gigabyte J1800N Mini-ITX motherboard is a fully integrated PC motherboard featuring the Intel Celeron J1800 dual-core processor with a 2.41 GHz clock speed.

Designed for compact, small form factor PC systems and devices, the Gigabyte J1800N is entirely fanless, making it ideal for always-on, mission critical systems, as well as noise-sensitive digital entertainment systems.

Connectivity includes digital and analog display outputs via VGA and HDMI ports, while a Mini-PCIe slot provides a flexible Wi-Fi option.

It also supports 8GB of memory, high definition audio and it Windows 8 operating system.

To get this deal on a Gigabyte J1800N mini-motherboard for yourself, simply click the 'Buy Now' button above or below.