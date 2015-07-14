Dell unveils Wyse thin clients based on Win10 IoT Enterprise

Today at Microsoft Worldwide Partner Conference, Dell unveiled its latest Wyse thin clients, based on Windows 10 IoT Enterprise operating system and updates to its vWorkspace desktop virtualization software.

The new solutions announced today provide additional flexibility for organisations looking to deploy Microsoft Azure-based VDI.

Dell announced that the Wyse 7490-Z90Q10 and 5490-D90Q10 thin clients will be available with Windows 10 IoT Enterprise starting July 29. Here are some of the benefits and features:

The Wyse 7490-Z90Q10 and 5490-D90Q10 include quad-core AMD G-Series processors.

Protection against modern security threats including advanced malware resistance, with features such as Trusted Platform Module (TPM), BitLocker Drive Encryption, Secure Boot, and Windows Defender.

Right-sized management for different use cases, from on-premises with “hands off” file server, Wyse Device Manager software (WDM), or Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager (SCCM).

vWorkspace 8.6 supports Microsoft Hyper-V and Azure platforms, as well as Windows 10-based virtual machines (VMs). vWorkspace 8.6 lowers the cost of hosting Windows remote applications on Microsoft Azure by up to 67 per cent a day, the company said in a press release.

Service providers can power on/off and manage remote desktop sessions on Microsoft Azure, reducing cost by powering down unused sessions within the public cloud. It is also possible to run vWorkspace from the Azure Marketplace.

Wyse vWorkspace 8.6 is a central part of Dell’s end-to-end Dell Appliance for Wyse – vWorkspace desktop virtualization datacenter appliance solution, announced earlier this year.

In addition to Microsoft Hyper-V and Azure platforms, it also supports other private or public cloud-hosted and client-hosted application and desktop virtualization technologies, enabling hybrid cloud scenarios with the combination of appliances powered by vWorkspace and Azure-based desktops and applications as a service.