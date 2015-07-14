Delphix is up $75 million, they’re in DaaS for cash

Delphix, the database data virtualising startup has now stopped the fourth round of funding which netted them $75 million. The startup will soon be scaling up their sales, marketing efforts, and overall operations around the world.

Delphix claims that they are a DaaS company, aka, a Data as a Service company which started up in 2008. Their funding rounds seem attractive because they have been increasing exponentially. Below are their four funding rounds:

2009 - $8.5 million

2010 - $11 million

2012 - $25 million

2015 - $75 million

The total funding sums up to $119.5 million, which is a great $100 million funding breakthrough for a recent tech startup.

Besides Delphix, there is a fellow data virtualiser – Actifio, who are more focused towards data protection and unstructed data.

Actifio has managed to raise over $187.5 million and they were able to raise over $100 million in 2014 alone.

Despite this, Delphix seems to hold the advantage here because of a marketing boost from Gartner that placed them in the leaders’ quadrant in its structured data archiving and application retirement MQ.

Besides building out their business, Delphix is also planning to invest heavily, or aggressively as they say, in cloud, analytics and data security technologies. They believe that these investments should allow them to make their products more useful.

Jedidiah Yueh, the Founder and CEO recently quoted that, “With our virtualisation, masking, and self-service delivery technologies, we can deliver data 100x faster than traditional methods, while consuming 10x less infrastructure.”