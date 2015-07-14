First UK retailer offering Apple Pay is revealed

The first UK shop to offer Apple Pay to its customers has been revealed and it’s not a huge multinational chain.

Shoreditch Grind, an independent coffee shop just a stone’s throw away from London’s Silicon Roundabout, has been offering the mobile payments service from 7am today.

Apple Pay allows owners of an iPhone 6, 6 Plus or Apple Watch to purchase items up to a value of £20 by touching their smartphone or wearable against a bespoke payment terminal. Like many other retailers, Shoreditch Grind is also launching its own Apple Pay app in partnership with mobile payments platform iZettle. The co-founder of the coffee shop, Kaz James, said that the launch continues the store’s attitude of “doing things our own way.”

Apple Pay officially launched in the UK today having been made available in the US last October. The service is likely to be held back by the need for retail outlets to install special terminals in order to offer Apple Pay to their customers. In the UK 22 retailers have confirmed their support, but the launch will need to be successful for this number to grow significantly, particularly among smaller stores.

Having said that, other independent retailers are also offering the service to their customers. Online florist Bloom & Wild has incorporated the platform, while Burger Bear in Shoreditch is also accepting Apple Pay transaction from today.

Businesses located in and around London’s Tech City area are likely to be more receptive to the service as the high number of nearby technology businesses provides a steady stream of customers likely to be interested in new smartphone applications.

So far in the US, Apple Pay has proven largely successful following its launch. Earlier this year, CEO Tim Cook revealed that the service represents more than $2 out of $3 spent on purchases using contactless payment across the country’s three major credit card networks.