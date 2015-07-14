Google Photos might upload your pics without your permission

Google's Photos app continues to be hilariously terrible. After the recent disastrous gaffe in which the app automatically tagged a couple of Africans as “Gorillas”, now it was unveiled that it managed to somehow continue backing up photos to the cloud even after it was disabled and / or unistalled from the device.

“Shocked customers found that their photos had shown up online on Google+ and the search giant’s other services, even though they had deleted the app from their phone,” Neowin writes in a report on Tuesday.

Even though the issue is triggered by Google Photos, it’s not *exactly* Photos that uploads the files to the cloud, obviously, as it got deleted.

The app uses the devices native backupper, meaning everyone who’s experienced a similar problem should turn off the automatic upload from the device itself.

The fix is quite simple: open the Photos app on your Android. In the upper right corner press the three dots to open the dropdown menu. Select Settings, and find the auto back-up section. There’s an option called “Back Up Local Folders”, you want to press that and it’ll stop sending your photos directly to the cloud when taking new ones.

After that photos should stop uploading to the service though you’ll still need to delete the ones that are already in the cloud.

According to Neowin, Google has said the app works as intended, but it’s quite obvious that this unintuitive behavior could lead many users to upload their photos online without even knowing it.

No word on whether Google intends to change the behavior of the app in the near future.