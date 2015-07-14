How to set up and use Apple Pay

Apple has brought its contactless payment to the UK, and if you were wondering how you could wave your Apple device around and still pay for things, here's how you do it.

For a demonstration clip of how to use Apple Pay, click here.

Supported Device:

iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus

iPad Air 2 or iPad mini 3

iOS 8.1 or later

Touch ID or passcode on your device

iCloud account

Supported card from a participating bank

How to add a credit or debit card to Passbook.

If you have an iPhone, open Apple Pay, tap + in the upper right corner.

If you have an iPad, go to Settings > Passbook & Apple Pay and tap the plus in the upper corner.

A terms and Conditions window will now appear

Accept the Terms and Conditions

If you have a supported credit or debit card on file with iTunes, enter the card’s security code. Otherwise, use the camera to capture the information on your credit and debit card. Then fill in any additional information needed, including the card security code.

Tap Next and wait for the verification from your bank.

You can verify your card any time after you add it to Passbook.

Once you have chosen the method of verification (for this example we have chosen email)

Check your email for the verification code and enter the code

Tap Next. You can now use the service.

How to use Apple Pay

Assuming the shop you're in supports Apple Pay (you can tell if the shop has these symbols at checkout), you need to hold your device within an inch of the contactless reader, as you would do with NFC payments, but with the slight variation of holding your finger on Touch ID.

If you have multiple cards attached to your Apple Pay, you can also choose which one to use for payment.

How to pay with a different card on your iPhone:

Hold your iPhone near the contactless reader without placing your finger on Touch ID. Your iPhone will wake up, and you'll see your default card on your screen.

Tap your default card. From the list of cards, tap the one you want to use.

Place your finger on Touch ID and move your iPhone near the reader to complete the payment. You might also need to sign a receipt, depending on the store and the transaction amount.

How to pay within apps

You can use Apple Pay to make purchases within apps. Here's how:

Tap the Buy with Apple Pay button or Apple Pay button.

Review your payment information and contact details. Enter other billing, shipping, and contact information if necessary. Apple Pay will store that information, so you won't need to enter it again.

Place your finger on Touch ID to complete the payment.

When your payment information is sent successfully, you'll see Done and a checkmark on the screen.

Various settings

You can change various settings for the app, including setting up a default card, changing contact information or removing a card.

These things can be done by going to Settings > Passbook & Apple Pay .

. To update the billing address for a card, go to Settings > Passbook & Apple Pay , tap a card, then tap the billing address.

, tap a card, then tap the billing address. To remove a card, go to Settings > Passbook & Apple Pay, tap the card that you want to remove, then tap Remove Card.

NatWest, Nationwide Building Society, Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander and Ulster Bank and MBNA, currently support Apple Pay.

First Direct and HSBC will join later in July, The Guardian says, while Apple promises a second wave in the autumn, including Bank of Scotland, Halifax, Lloyds Bank, M&S Bank and TSB Bank.

Barclays is still absent, though.

Which companies support Apple Pay?

In terms of companies and services that support Apple Pay, there are Waitrose, Co-op, Lidl, Spar, Boots, Marks and Spencer, Post Office, BP, Costa Coffee, Starbucks, LePain Quotidien, Wagamama, Nandos, KFC, Pret A Manger, Subway, McDonald’s, the Trainline, Transport for London and Liberty.

For online payments the list includes Addison Lee, Argos, British Airways, Domino’s, easyJet, Hailo, hungryhouse, Just Eat, lastminute.com, Miss Selfridge, Ocado, Topshop and Zara.

The payment limit

The current limit is set at £20, the same as NFC payments, but Apple hopes to increase the limit to £30 in September.

Happy shopping!

For a demonstration of Apple Pay being used on the Apple Watch and on the iPhone, watch our video on how to use Apple Pay with iZettle.