Irrelevant brand communications are really bad for business

If you don’t target your consumers properly, not only will they tune out of your future marketing communications, but they will also actively avoid it in the future, a new survey shows.

According to “The 2015 State of Consumer Privacy & Personalisation” study by Gigya, a quarter of consumers in the UK continue to be bombarded with six or more irrelevant marketing communications per day, equating to more than 2,000 messages each year.

That happens despite the consumers’ willingly sharing their personal data with brands, in exchange for personalised experiences.

The results of these failures are such that consumers decide to tune out of a brand’s marketing communication and also actively avoid it in the future.

“Gigya’s study reveals that almost half (44 per cent) of UK consumers say they will ignore all future communications from a company that doesn’t target them effectively. Even worse, 15 per cent will stop buying products from the company,” it says in the press release.

The results confirm that 91 per cent of UK consumers are at least somewhat concerned about how companies are using their data, highlighting a need for brands to be transparent and honest about the way they collect, store and use personal data.

Richard Lack, Director, Northern Europe at Gigya comments, “Despite earning the trust of their customers to collect first-party data, many marketers continue to undermine the brand equity of their organisations with the widespread use of untargeted, irrelevant marketing communications.”

“First-party customer data is one of the most valuable assets a business can have. The benefit is clear: brands that leverage this rich data to provide personalised, relevant offers and experiences will be rewarded with significantly higher conversion rates than brands that do not,” he added.