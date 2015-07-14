Car giant Lexus powers to pole position with new virtual reality app

Lexus has built an app for Google Cardboard and Oculus Rift which promises an experience of driving a Lexus RF C sports car around the track that is as close to the real thing as possible.

Lexus used a number of cameras around the interior of the vehicle as it was driven over the Ascari circuit in Spain. Placing the cameras at specific points around its exterior and around the track too, the company wanted to create the most immersive 360 degree experience possible.

The app can be installed on an iPhone, iPad or any Android device, but has also been built from the ground up to make the most of virtual reality headsets, The Star writes in a review.

Lexus has developed its own branded version of Google Cardboard for the app, which will also work with Oculus Rift and with YouTube's latest innovation – 360° YouTube video.

Virtual reality has become the next frontier in the rush for advanced technology, not only in entertainment, but in education as well.

Oculus Rift won't be released before Q1 2016, but already the second version of the device is being created. We have seen what it can do, with various critics saying they've tried it and didn't want to take it off.

We have also seen what Microsoft can do with its augmented reality headset HoloLens, especially when Mojang's sandbox hit game Minecraft is thrown into the mix.

Oculus founder Palmer Luckey has also said the virtual reality headset will be an open platform.