London teen hacker spared jail for Spamhaus DDoS attacks

A cyber hacker named ‘Narko,’ real name Seth Nolan-Mcdonagh has been sentenced to 240 hours of community service for his part in the DDoS attacks against an anti-spam group that blacklisted them, and is considered as one of the biggest cyber attacks in the history.

Seth was 13 when he joined a network of online hackers. These hackers used distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks to bring hundreds of websites to their knees.

It was not long when Seth dropped out of school and netted almost $108,430 from these attacks, along with at least a 1,000 credit card numbers from German financial institutions, the BBC reports.

Sapmhaus, a firm that provides details of spammers to email and network providers was attacked by this group of hackers in March 2013.

Soon after that, the attackers targeted Cloudflare, a service that is completely focused on blocking online assaults. This attack was known as one of the largest DDOS attacks by the hackers at the time.

Seth is now 18 and he had already pleaded guilty for the crimes that he committed.

He further admitted a charge of transferring criminal property and charge of possession of 924 indecent photos of children.

Seth is now handed a youth a rehabilitation order under the supervision of Lambeth Probation Services with a 6-month supervision order.

He must also carry out 240 hours of unpaid work.