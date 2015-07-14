Microsoft suspends Insider builds ahead of Windows 10 launch

Microsoft has announced that it is suspending the availability of Windows 10 preview builds for those in the Insider program, ahead of the full release of the desktop operating system at the end of the month.

In a blog post, Gabe Aul, General Manager OSG Data and Fundamentals team, noted that Microsoft now wants insiders to test out a build download via the channels which Redmond will use for deploying Windows 10 to user PCs during its staged rollout in a couple of weeks.

Build iterations now have to be temporarily suspended while Microsoft prepares for that – as of today in fact.

Aul commented: “We will also not be delivering any additional ISOs at this point as we really need Insiders to be using, stressing, and validating our distribution and upgrade processes. We’ll make ISOs available again in the future, but for now we ask you to upgrade your current build via Windows Update once the next build is released.”

As usual, any problems that testers encounter should be reported back to Microsoft via the Windows Feedback app.

Windows 10 officially launches on July 29, with launch parties being held across the world in 13 cities, one of which, of course, will be London. A major series of TV adverts will also accompany the launch of Microsoft's new desktop operating system.