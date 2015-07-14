Nadella lays out bold ambitions for Microsoft in WPC keynote

Satya Nadella has laid out his plans for Microsoft in his keynote speech at the firm's Worldwide Partner Conference where he underlined three "bold ambitions" Redmond will pursue.

Boldness has certainly been a theme for the chief executive since he took over the reins at the software giant, with Nadella having made some sweeping changes in contrast to Ballmer's staying of the traditional Microsoft line – opening up the Office suite to other platforms such as iOS, to give one example.

Of course, Windows is a central pillar of one of those ambitions, which, as the Times of India reports, is namely to bring forth a "new era of more personal computing" across all platforms – from the smallest screen to the largest – with Windows 10, with the OS offering a more "natural" way to interact for the user. Cortana is, of course, shifting from the phone and coming to the desktop with Windows 10 – and the digital assistant will also be coming to business analytics.

The second ambition is to move forward with the “intelligent cloud”, which is all part of the cloud first, mobile first philosophy that Nadella has already espoused.

Microsoft wants to help organisations transform data into "intelligent action", with the Cortana Analytics Suite bringing together machine learning and big data crunching along with trickery such as facial and speech analysis, to provide a powerful predictive solution integrated with Cortana as the name suggests.

Nadella also wants to "reinvent productivity and business process", and part of this drive is an initiative by the name of Project GigJam, which is an "unprecedented new way for people to accomplish business tasks by breaking down the barriers between devices, apps and people".

Essentially, this is about easily sharing information between workers on the fly, streamlining tasks and communication while keeping a clear track of progress which is visible to all those involved. We’ll be hearing a lot more about this, rest assured…