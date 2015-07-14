Samsung announces super-thin Galaxy A8 in China

Samsung has announced the Galaxy A8, a continuation on the A series of smartphones, in China earlier today.

The Galaxy A8 features a super-thin design, measuring at 5.9mm, alongside a 5.7-inch 1920 x 1080 display. Like other devices in the A series, Samsung has added a metallic frame to the device.

Internally, the Galaxy A8 runs on a 1.5GHz quad-core Snapdragon processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB or 32GB of internal storage (with microSD expansion) and a 3050 mAh battery. Samsung has added a 16MP rear camera and 5MP front camera.

The home button on the front of the Galaxy A8 also acts as a fingerprint sensor, allowing the user to unlock the device and make payments. Samsung has not announced any partnerships in China, although we expect it will work with some of the contactless payment providers.

Software wise the Galaxy A8 runs Android Lollipop 5.1.1 out of the box, with Samsung’s TouchWiz UI. Since it launched in China, quite a few of the Google Play apps are banned, including the Google Play Store.

Samsung has not made any further announcements regarding the Galaxy A8, so it seems China is the only region receiving the phablet. It is surprising that Samsung would prioritise China, where it has lost all recognition, instead of South Korea, Europe or the US.