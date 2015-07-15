Adobe releases Flash Player security flaws fix

Adobe has released an update aimed to fix the two large vulnerabilities on the Flash Player, which forced Mozilla to turn off Flash Player on Firefox.

The vulnerabilities were shown in the 400GB Hacking Team leak, showing the product source code and where the Flash Player was vulnerable. Adobe released version 18.0.0.209 to fix some of the major issues.

In the previous update, hackers were able to push malicious code onto the Flash Player and invade into computer systems. Adobe has not commented on how it managed to let this update go through unnoticed.

It is not the first time Adobe has been the target of malicious code attacks. Its Flash Player has been a key plugin hackers have tried to abuse, due to the scripting used to push render the video. In that timeframe, malicious code can be pushed onto the webpage, which loads at a different speed to the HTML and CSS on a page.

These security risks are one of the few reasons companies are starting to give up on the Flash Player, with Apple being the biggest dissident by blocking the Flash Player on mobile. Google finally followed with the removal of the Flash Player on Android, but by that time Adobe had accepted its fate on mobile.

Now that Mozilla is banning Adobe’s Flash Player and Google is moving from Flash to HTML5 video, it looks like the clunky video player will not be a part of the future web. Similar to Microsoft Silverlight and other video plugins, we expect Adobe will start slowing down the updates as less websites and services use the Flash Player.