Amazon Prime Day: The top tech deals available

If you're an Amazon Prime customer, you're in luck. To celebrate its 20th birthday, Amazon is holding a day sale that it hopes will be even bigger than its traditional Black Friday bonanza.

Named 'Prime Day,' the sale started at 5am this morning and will last 24 hours, with deals available to customers in Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan, the US and the UK.

We've had a look through the deals on offer and have picked out a few of the top tech ones for you. We'll be adding to this article throughout the day, so be sure to check back for more bargains later on.

Lenovo Flex 10 touchscreen notebook for £129.99

If you're on the hunt for the ultimate flexible laptop, then look no further than the Lenvov Flex, which today can be yours for just £129.99, a massive saving of £150.00 (54 per cent).

The Lenvovo Flex features a 10.1-inch HD display with a 1,366 x 768 pixel resolution, an Intel Celeron 2.16GHz processor, 4GB of RAM and WIndows 8.1.

Fire TV Stick for £19.00

The Amazon Fire TV Stick connects your HDTV to a world of online entertainment and is today available for the cut-down price of just £19.00, saving you £16.00 (46 per cent).

[full_width_ad]

Fire TV Stick combines all your favourite subscriptions and streaming services with Amazon's massive selection of digital content, featuring services such as Netflix, BBC iPlayer and Sky News, as well as movie rentals, live and on-demand sports, music, photos and games.

AOC 27-inch widescreen LED monitor for £146.99

This Full HD monitor blows the contents of your Android devices up to an impressive size: With the innovative MHL interface high-resolution photos, videos and games can be displayed directly from a smartphone or tablet PC on the huge 27-inch screen.

And as a practical side effect: your mobile gadgets will get charged at the same time. This monitor can now be yours for £146.99, an impressive saving of £101.41 (41 per cent).

7-inch Fire HD tablet for £59.00

If you're after a new tablet without wanting to break the bank, you can save £60.00 (50 per cent) on a 7-inch Fire HD device, which can be yours for just £59.00.

Featuring a 1,280 x 800 pixel resolution display, 1.5 GHz quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM and a 2-megapixel rear camera, the Fire HD tablet is a quality budget device that is perfect for all the family.

Xbox One with Halo: The Master Chief Collection and extra wireless controller for £329.00

Calling any Xbox fans, you can now save £70 on an Xbox One 1TB console with Halo: The Master Chief Collection and an extra wireless controller, which is on offer for £329.00 down from £400.71.

This 1TB edition provides more storage for your games and content than ever before and Xbox Live allows users to play with millions of other gamers across the web, so get your hands on this deal before it runs out!

Microsoft Band fitness tracker for £118.99

Microsoft Band, the first device powered by Microsoft Health, helps you achieve your wellness goals by tracking your heart rate, steps, calorie burn and sleep quality and uses GPS to map your exercise routes.

It also helps you be more productive with email previews and calendar alerts right on your wrist and can today be yours for just £118.99, a saving of £51.00 (30 per cent).

Be sure to check back for more deals as they appear throughout the day.