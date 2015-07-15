After three years, Apple unveils revamped iPod Touch

After three years of silence, Apple has quietly updated the iPod Touch and added new colours to the iPod Nano and Shuffle.

The update comes just a few weeks after the launch of Apple Music, a new music streaming service with Internet radio and a social network for artists. Apple is promoting the new service on the iPod Touch, alongside gaming and social.

The new iPod Touch comes with the A8 processor, which is also on the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus. That is a big commitment to the iPod Touch, making it as powerful as Apple’s current flagship smartphones.

Apple has added the 8MP iSight camera as well, although the two-tone flash appears to be an iPhone exclusive. It also keeps the 4-inch retina display from the iPhone 5S, making this a possible replacement for the iPhone 5C for those that don’t need minutes or texts.

New colours have also been added to the iPod Touch, including space grey, blue, gold, pink and silver. Apple has switched up its palette quite a bit since 2012, space grey and gold being the two notable primary colours it now uses on all devices.

The iPod Nano and Shuffle received similar colour upgrades, but no changes on the hardware. Considering the amount of changes to the Nano suffered over the years, we are glad Apple is keeping it in the corner and not unleashing another monstrosity.

The iPod Touch comes in four sizes, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB and 128GB. It is a wonder how the iPod Touch is able to get 32GB and 64GB options, but the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus only received 16GB and 64GB.

Prices start at £159.99 and go up to £329.99 for the 128GB model. This would be a pretty good deal, if Apple allowed users to add a SIM card for data use only. Sadly, WiFi is all the iPod Touch can use.