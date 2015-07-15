How many of us know what Amazon Web Services is?

Do You Know What AWS Is?

Amazon Web Services, or AWS, have been a key component of the Internet for almost a decade. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos launched the client-side platform in 2006, which has grown from one of the first fledgling cloud computing platforms into what today accounts for nearly 27 per cent of the $40 billion (and rapidly growing) IaaS cloud infrastructure sector — including 600 government agencies around the world and more than one million customers spread across almost every country in the world.

Despite all the success of AWS, perhaps the most surprising statistic is how few actually understand it, or for that matter even know what it is. While this probably has something to do with the client-side nature of the service, it is still somewhat shocking that more than two-thirds of Americans have never even heard of AWS.

As the cloud grows in significance, and platforms like AWS become increasingly important their clients, having at least a foundational understanding of the Internet architecture on which it is based is worthwhile.

