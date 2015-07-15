HTC unveils their new flagship device – Desire 626

The HTC’s One aluminum series might be getting the most attention compared to other product lines, but if you might have noticed, they have been consistently pumping out plastic Desire smartphones. This week we witness a new Desire launch that become the flagship device of HTC’s Desire product line – the HTC Desire 626.

Many might have predicted that the Desire 626 would be a high-spec smartphone brimming with features and power, simply because of the fact that it is a flagship device. But to everyone’s surprise, the HTC Desire 626 has midrange specs.

Under the hood, there is a quad-core Snapdragon 210 processor powering everything, with 1.5GB of RAM, 16GB storage with microSD support. On the outside, it has a 5-inch 720p display, an 8 megapixel primary camera, and a 5 megapixel secondary camera. It also supports LTE.

You can surely see that this “flagship” device isn’t meant to compete with the big boys out there (the HTC One M9 for example), but it is still an impressive device purely because of the reasonable specs it has for a budget handset.

We believe that HTC is trying, or testing Motorola’s way of manufacturing budget handsets. And beyond a shadow of a doubt, the results are positive.

