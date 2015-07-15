Malwarebytes launches Anti-Malware for Mac security software

Malwarebytes has announced a version of its security software for Mac users.

Malwarebytes Anti-Malware for Mac is the firm's first dedicated security product for Apple's computers, and joins the growing ranks of Mac antivirus software – something which Mac users increasingly need, as malware authors look to exploit the platform.

That's mainly because it's seen as a soft target, with Malwarebytes citing a recent OPSWAT report from June which found that only half of Mac users have any antivirus protection, and those that have installed a program use one which doesn't combat adware.

Naturally enough, Malwarebytes Anti-Malware for Mac does defend against adware as well as malware, and also scans for potentially unwanted programs (PUPs).

Chad Bacher, VP of Products for Malwarebytes, commented: “We’ve had repeated requests from our customers and community for malware protection on the Mac, and are now proud to unveil the first version of Malwarebytes Anti-Malware for Mac. Our vision is to provide protection across all devices, regardless of type or operating system.”

Malwarebytes also announced the acquisition of AdwareMedic, the creator of which, Thomas Reed, joins the company as Director of Mac Offerings.

Reed enthused: “I’ve been a fan of Malwarebytes for years and am thrilled to be joining the team. I’m also excited about being involved in the creation of new anti-malware capabilities for the Mac. Mac users need protection against what is becoming an epidemic of adware.”

Version 1.0 of the program is out for consumers today, with SMB and enterprise flavours due to arrive this autumn.