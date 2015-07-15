Microsoft CEO confirms mobile is still a core part of Windows

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has shoved off reports that the company is dialing back investment in the mobile sector, following the 7,800 jobs cut from the Nokia and hardware division, alongside an 80 per cent write off on the £4.6 billion Nokia deal.

Speaking to ZDNet, Nadella confirmed the release of a Lumia flagship device by the end of the year. Head of Windows and Devices Terry Myerson also confirmed several first-party Lumia devices were coming later this year.

"Last week's announcement was not about any change to our vision and strategy, but for sure it was a change to our operating approach," said Nadella in the interview. "I'm not going to launch a phone a day. I'm going to focus on a few phones that actually grab share that, in fact, showcase our uniqueness."

Even with this commitment to launch new Lumia devices, Nadella confirmed these would not be Android or iOS mainstream competitors. Instead, Microsoft intends to sell a small amount as a proof-of-concept almost, showing what Windows 10 Mobile is capable of.

This might be a little upsetting for fans of Windows Mobile, who wanted to see Microsoft start heavily competing in the market. Having a first-party battle with Apple and Samsung seems to be going down a wrong direction, considering Microsoft’s focus on mobile and cloud technologies.

Microsoft intends to invest in the Windows 10 Mobile platform more heavily than Windows Phone 8, which received minimal updates over the four years. This may include cutting all of the licensing from third-party OEM providers on Windows 10 Mobile.

The plan to launch universal apps and other cross-platform technologies will hopefully draw more customers to Windows 10 Mobile, even if Xbox or Windows 10 is the first platform for the consumer.