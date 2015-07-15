Nokia - Phones relationship status: It's complicated

Nokia said it's looking for a way to return to its smartphone making ways, but to do that, it needs a “world-class partner”.

The Helsinki-based company said it hopes to come back to designing and providing mobile phone technology, but it needs a partner which would manufacture, market and sell the devices.

“The right path to mobile phones is through a licencing brand”, IBN Live quotes Nokia spokesman Brett Young saying on Tuesday.

"It's complicated", CNBC quotes Robert Morlino saying.

Nokia could start producing phones as early as last quarter of 2016, which is in line with an agreement it has with Microsoft.

The Finnish smartphone manufacturers used to be one of the top mobile phone makers, but failed to meet the challenges set before it Apple and Samsung. It is still world famous for one of its phones, the Nokia 3310, which is seen today as one of the most durable mobile phones ever made.

Some analysts agree that the downfall of Nokia started when it decided to hold on to its Symbian OS, instead of adapting the then-emerging Android OS.

Others believe Nokia killed its own brand by adapting Windows Phone OS, an operating system which couldn’t cope with Android and iOS because of its lack of apps, and its generally bad app store.

However, Nokia was acquired by software giants Microsoft back in September 2013 for a grand total of $7.3 billion (£4.67bn). With the upcoming Windows 10 operating system, one which should work as a service across various PC, laptop, tablet and phone devices, and one which could see Android and iOS apps easily brought to Windows OS, it will be an interesting year.