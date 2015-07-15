Google unveils plans to offer buy options on the search engine

Google is preparing to make shopping online even easier, by cutting out the middle-man and allowing customers to shop directly on the search engine.

Called Purchase on Google, a small list of retailers will allow Google to show their products on the search engine, with a Buy button for quick sales. Once the user clicks the buy button, it will take them to a minisite with the look and feel of the real site, and advance straight to payment.

This should save a few seconds for every purchase, since the customer doesn’t need to click a shopping ad, which may take them to a slow or annoying site. It also strengthens Google’s hold on the shopping market, something sure to annoy Amazon.

Google is also focusing on deep linking adverts to a store. Say, for example, if an ad for an eBay auction is clicked, it will take the user to the eBay mobile app (if installed) rather than the eBay mobile website.

Deep linking is expected to become even more useful in Android M, with developers able to choose the destination when the user clicks a link. Having interlinking apps will remove time the user spends choosing an option, although it does take away user preference.

Google will be sorting these products by review and other algorithms, meaning if the user types in “headphones for under £200” or “running shoes”, it will check all of the available ads and sort them on how highly rated the product is, price and other factors.

Retailers are mostly happy with this change, considering Google’s own search engine might provide a lot more sales than their own storefront. It will also promote advertising on Google, since the retailer will be able to sell and promote a product.

Google did not give an exact date for a full launch, but will be bringing the feature to search engines later this month.