Apple Pay and the "seismic shift from plastic to digital"

Apple Pay was released on Tuesday to much fanfare, prompting what many people believe to be the beginning of a mobile payments revolution.

Recent research from Visa found that there is a high demand among consumers for more mobile payment solutions, with 60 per cent of iOS users keen to pay for good and services using their phone.

On Tuesday Jeremy Nicholds, Executive Director of Mobile at Visa Europe, commented: “Consumer demand for mobile contactless payments combined with the fact that 70 per cent of people in the UK own a smartphone means that the pieces of the puzzle are coming together for a seismic shift from plastic to digital. With today’s launch of Apple Pay, it is clear that mobile solutions will fast become a preferred way to store and use a credit or debit card.”

Although several major UK banks will be late to join the party, customers of Nationwide, NatWest, RBS and Santander have been able to start using Apple Pay immediately at any contactless point-of-sale terminal.

The majority of industry professionals believe that Apple Pay will provide a massive boost for online payments, but will it really be the kickstarter for a cashless society? Only time will tell, but it's certainly got off to a good start.

Watch the video above to see the full interview with Jeremy Nicholds or check out our video on how to use Apple Pay with iZettle.

