Connected garments are creating athletes of the future

The year is 2015, and basic sport statistics including who ran more on the field, or who had bigger possession are far from enough for any serious sportsman or team. With the help of advanced technology, more specifically – wearable devices, professional sportsmen and sportswomen can keep track of their progress, as well as their rest.

One company, SenseCore, is on the cutting edge of sports garment technology, and Sport Techie was lucky enough to have their Product Development Manager, Robert Mills, speaking with them about this new technology.

He started by explaining how the new technology works: “Two sensors worn on the upper body deliver vital physiological parameters only previously obtained in a hospital,” he says. Considering that this is a wearable garment, it can be worn during workouts, or sleep.

One of the bigger challenges was to make sure these garments are comfortable: “Once athletes start wearing SenseCore garments, they don’t even notice they are wearing sensors.”

In professional sports, even the slightest advantage could mean the world. That’s why more and more athletes are implementing this new technology, he says. “SenseCore is used by professional athletes from football, rugby, cycling, running, and even swimming.” The wearables can measure heart rate, skin body temperature, and respiration rate, among others.

Because SenseCore is a Swiss company, most of the athletes who use it are in Europe—but the technology is quickly expanding to the US and other countries. They are working tirelessly on new additions to their product. “We know we cannot afford to stand still,” explains Mills, “we are working relentlessly on new things with continuous, weekly releases of new software-based features.”