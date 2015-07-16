Details of Huawei-built Nexus phone are leaked

Some details have leaked out regarding the rumoured next Nexus handset from Huawei, courtesy of the infamous, and usually reliable, Evan Blass (@evleaks).

And the good news is that it sounds like a premium affair – although that might not be good news in terms of the price tag, but then Google moved the range away from competitive pricing with the last Nexus phone.

Apparently, as spotted by Pocket Lint, the Huawei-built Nexus will trim the display down a bit, although it will still firmly be in phablet territory at 5.7in, with a resolution of 2560 x 1440.

The phone will be driven by a snapdragon 820 CPU, and it will have a metal chassis for a nice premium look, with a fingerprint sensor on board – the latter are set to become increasingly prevalent, particularly as the world of mobile payments expands (Apple Pay has just gone live in the UK this week).

The only other titbit of rumour was the launch date, which will be the fourth quarter – most likely October by our reckoning.

The rumour mill reckons there may also be a second Nexus handset made by a different phone manufacturer, namely LG, and both these models will launch with Android M. The next version of Android promises the usual raft of improvements, particularly when it comes to security and battery life.