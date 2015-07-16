HTC One M9+ coming to Europe in the next quarter

When HTC launched the One M9, more than a few customers were unhappy with the lack of major upgrades in the specifications department. The One M9+, launched in Asia, fixed some of those problems, and that device is finally arriving in Europe.

Earlier today, HTC confirmed the One M9+, first launched in China, would come to several European countries. It is working with partners and retailers in Europe to prepare for the HTC One M9+ launch, with no specific countries named.

Considering the HTC One M9+ is an even more premium edition flagship, we would expect Germany, France, Switzerland, Belgium, Spain and the United Kingdom are the top destinations for the smartphone.

For those that need a refresh on the specs, the HTC One M9+ is rocking a 5.2-inch quad HD display, an octa-core MediaTek helio X10 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage (with microSD expansion) and a 2840 mAh battery.

HTC added a 20MP “Duo Camera” onto the rear of the smartphone, something that was left out of the One M9. On the front, HTC also brought back the 4 UltraPixel sensor, for sharp selfies.

It is a quality handset in terms of performance, with the same design as the One M9. The MediaTek chip is a bit funky considering Europe usually receives only Qualcomm, but there shouldn’t be too many problems with the network configuration.

HTC has not confirmed if the phone will arrive in the UK or what its price will be when it does release in Europe.