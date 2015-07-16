Intel next-gen chip gets delayed as Moore’s Law cracks

This is the second time in a row that Intel hasn’t released a CPU on a two-year “Moore’s Law” cycle. Intel have said that their next-gen “Cannonlake” chips will be delayed by at least six months due to this.

Intel said that the setback was caused due to the 10-nanometer chips were too small and building such small transistors was a huge challenge. There was a similar delay last year with their 14-nanometer Broadwell chips. Even Haswell and Ivy Bridge were behind schedule too.

Intel’s CEO Brian Krzanich says that “the last two technology transitions have signaled that our cadence today is closer to 2.5 years than two.”

Rather than having a lack of chips in the pipeline, Intel has decided to release the new “Kaby Lake” chips that are codenamed 14-nanometer chips. These chips are based on the previous-gen Skylake architecture.

Krzanich believes that this release will help the company deliver new features and improved performance, while paving the way for a smooth transition to the 10-nanometer chips. He also admits that the company is now on a “tick-tock-tick” cycle rather than a “tick-tock” cycle as before. And this will become even harder to stay on top of because the consumers will have even less reasons to get excited about a new processor, or a new product in general.

Intel also admitted that the PC demand was weakened in the recently, and that they expect it to get even weaker by the end of the year, although Krzanich thinks that the Windows 10 launch could do wonders and help revive things.

Despite the weakened market, Intel managed to stay afloat by pulling in $13.2 billion (£8.4 billion) for the quarter, which was better than expected.