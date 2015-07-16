What we know so far about the iPhone 6S/7

As September draws closer, and Apple's keynote comes with it, more speculations on the next iPhone emerge. Everyone's holding their breath for the next device, and while some expect the iPhone 7, others are pretty sure it's going to be “just” an iPhone 6S.

Whatever the case may be, here is what we know so far and what has been speculated.

iPhone 6S or iPhone 7?

The big question. Most likely, it’s going to be an iPhone 6S. This conclusion is drawn from previous years, when Apple usually used the September keynote as the time and the place to reveal the S variants.

However, this year will probably be somewhat different, as Apple has two devices to add the S to: iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus. So it’s safe to assume we’ll see the iPhone 6S and the iPhone 6S Plus in September. It is also speculated the iPhone 6C variant might also make an appearance.

When is it coming?

According to a leaked internal email from Vodafone, the smartphone will be on sale on September 25, with pre-orders being accepted from September 18. However, this email does not specify the phone’s exact name, it just says “the new iPhone”.

What novelties can we expect?

In terms of hardware, not much. If we take a look at earlier S models, they have always followed their predecessor in terms of size and design. The device might, however, be somewhat weaker in terms of hardware, but that would also mean a lower price.

It is safe to assume the new iPhone will have the Force Touch feature seen in the new MacBook and the Watch. This feature detects how hard the user is pressing and allows different actions to be carried out accordingly.

The next version of the iPhone will see the “biggest camera jump ever”, offering quality to rival a DSLR, according to blogger John Gruber. He reported in November that the new device would include a "weird two-lens system where the back camera uses two lenses and it somehow takes it up into DSLR quality imagery.”

According to research from Barclays, the 6s will sport a new near-field communication (NFC) NXP 66VP2 chip, up from the 65V10 used in the 6 and 6 Plus.

Follow these links to get your hands on your own iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus.